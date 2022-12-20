KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police are investigating a deadly shootout involving officers and a man suspected of taking hostages — that ended with the gunman dead and three others injured.

Police said officers responded to a call of an active shooter around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of 56th Street. Upon arrival, officers were fired upon and returned gunfire with a man.

According to authorities, the suspected gunman died at the scene. Three other people were injured in the shooting and transported to area hospitals.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The involved officers from the Kenosha Police Department have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

The shooting is under investigation.