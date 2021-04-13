Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake returns from administrative leave

KENOSHA, Wisc. – The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake last August is back on the job.

Officials announced Tuesday that an outside investigation found officer Rusten Sheskey acted within the law when he shot Blake during a confrontation last August. In January, prosecutors declined to press criminal charges.

“Although this incident has been reviewed at multiple levels, I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome; however, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made,” Chief Daniel Miskinis said.

Sheskey returned from administrative leave on March 31. Blake was shot seven times during the encounter and was seriously wounded.

It sparked protests and unrest in Kenosha and nationwide.