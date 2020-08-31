Kenosha officials fear Trump visit could be flashpoint for violence after days of calm

KENOSHA — Kenosha is cleaning up and calming down Monday, but the relative return to normal could be upended by a presidential visit tomorrow.

With 1,500 national guard troops there to keep the peace, calm has returned to Kenosha for five straight days following days of protesting and rioting after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

But the relative quiet may not last for long, after President Donald Trump announced plans to visit the city Tuesday.

Trump appears set to bring his law-and-order message to Kenosha, even though both Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Mayor John Antaramian have asked him to stay away for now, fearing it could create another flashpoint.

Antaramian said Monday the community itself needs time to heal – and discuss.

“I think Kenosha at this time needs peace and it needs to heal and we need people to allow us to do that,” Antaramian said. “The timing on this, we felt, was not good, so we did make the request for him to do it at another time.”

The president’s itinerary for tomorrow has not yet been made public, but law enforcement agencies say they’re coordinating a security plan with the White House.

The president also spread some misinformation about Kenosha on Twitter Monday, writing: “If i didn’t insist on having the national guard activate and go to kenosha, wisconsin there would be no kenosha right now. also, there would have been great death and injury. i want to thank law enforcement and the national guard. i will see you tuesday.”

“That’s a false statement,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, who was furious at Trump’s assertion.

“Kenosha’s going to be on the comeback, and for someone to say we wouldn’t exist, but for their actions – and I believe it to be false because I know things too – I just have to tell you what I believe the answer is,” Kreuser said.

The commander of the National Guard troops in Wisconsin also said the process of activation involves state governors, and not the president.

“The White House roll-in has talked a lot about sending national guard members in and what I want to emphasize is that the process is actually a governor to governor a governor-to-governor compact,” said Adj. General. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin National Guard.

When asked about the president’s false tweet, knapp declined to answer.

“It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment on the President’s Tweets,” Knapp said.

Meanwhile, we’re also learning more about who may have been responsible for the mayhem in the city last week. Kenosha police say of the 175 arrests made last week, 102 were not from Kenosha.

“There were a lot of outside agitators that tried to scare people,” said Sheriff David Beth, Kenosha County.

Kenosha is inside a battleground state in the presidential race, so the president’s visit is viewed by many through that lens.

It’s also worth noting that in 2016, Trump won Kenosha County by just 238 votes, the most closely decided county in all of Wisconsin.