Kenosha mayor says residents need to listen to each other as rebuilding begins

KENOSHA, Wisc. — As the City of Kenosha begins to rebuild, the mayor said Monday that residents need to listen or they are “doomed to fail.”

Mayor John Antaramian gave a glimpse into the city’s 2021 budget Monday during an address. It will include more police body cameras, more community policing efforts and more training following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Since those changes won’t come until next year, the mayor told his residents the city needs to start listening.

“If we are not listening, to what the people have to say, we are doomed to fail,” said Antaramian. “I’m not going to tell people, ‘oh, gee, this is going to be quick and we’re going to fix everything and it’s all done tomorrow,’ because if we start believing that, nothing’s going to happen.”

The mayor is implementing a series of public listening sessions starting next Sunday so that people impacted by unrest and systemic racism can offer ideas on how to improve Kenosha.

Members of the clergy are helping to organize these sessions.

“This community has great faith that runs through the thread of our community, and this is what makes us strong,” said Pastor Peebles. “This is what will help move Kenosha forward.”

Outside Monday’s announcement, community members and activists asked for a seat at the table.

“We want to be involved too, don’t exclude us,” said Porche Bennett with Black Lives Activists of Kenosha. “So we just want to see if it’s going to be followed through.”

The group said they want to make sure these conversations turn into action.

“You have to keep it going,” said Bennett. “You have to make sure they understand you’re serious.”

The mayor says this is serious for him, too. While it’s a community effort – he says change is ultimately his responsibility