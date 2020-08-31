Kenosha begins cleanup in wake of unrest, deadly shooting of protesters

KENOSHA, Wis. — In wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake last Sunday, the city of Kenosha has endured a week of unrest, violence, and a deadly shooting that killed two protesters.

The cleanup process is difficult, but Kenosha residents and organizers remain hopeful.

“We’re proud and love the message of rebuilding and we are open to that change and we’re committed to it,” said Alexandria Binanti, executive director of Downtown Kenosha Inc., an organization designed to support small businesses.

In the last week, the organization has gathered donations to buy plywood to help board up businesses. Downtown Kenosha Inc. has raised over $100,000 so far.

“We’re more than what you see. We keep reimagining the potential and we will do that again,” Binanti said.

Many of the boards downtown have been filled with artwork, containing messages of support and hopefulness. While organizers have made progress, there is no guarantee to an end to local social unrest.

An impending visit by President Donald Trump is expected to spark a fresh round of protests on Tuesday. Trump’s announcement comes as both Kenosha mayor John Antaramian and Wisconsin governor Tony Evers asked Trump to hold off his visit.