KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities in Kendall County are warning residents of a motorist who impersonated a police officer.

A person was driving westbound on Walker Road, between Grove and Penman, when the another vehicle activated red and blue lights.

The driver pulled over and the suspected police impersonator remained behind the motorist for 15 to 20 seconds before pulling out.

The vehicle, described as an older tan SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe, was last seen northbound on Route 47 near Ament Road.

The driver of the vehicle never got out of the SUV, police said.