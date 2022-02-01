Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies praised for rescuing 2 women from burning home

MONTGOMERY, Ill. — The actions of three Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies helped save the lives of two people trapped on the second floor of a burning home in Montgomery, southwest of Aurora.

Bodycam footage capturing the incident shows occupants jumping out of a window to safety.

Just before 12:50 a.m., Monday, Jan. 31, Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies Tyler Gianotti and Jacquelyn Mielke arrived at the scene of a multi-story house fire in Montgomery, moments before firefighters and paramedics reached the location.

Fire is in the kitchen. Heavy smoke upstairs. Occupants are trapped upstairs. Heavy smoke in the residence. Fire is in the kitchen. Subjects are trapped upstairs. Bodycam audio recorded on Monday, Jan. 31

Montgomery Police Department officers attempted to make entry at the front of the house but were unable to due to heavy smoke and flames.

Later, Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies hear pleas for help echoing from the residence’s rear.

“It’s hot,” an occupant shouts.

Deputies first try to move a glass-topped picnic table to help reach the trapped female occupants. After realizing that won’t work, deputies begin to coach one of the women trapped inside to jump. The woman leaps headfirst. Fortunately, Deputy Gianotti breaks her fall as the camera recording the whole ordeal becomes dislodged.

WATCH: Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies assist in rescue of two women from burning home

Deputies then encourage the second occupant to jump as well. She obliges, leaping to safety.

Around the same time, the fully engulfed house produced a backdraft. A third deputy, Samuel Markusic, soon arrives to help.

WGN News spoke with all three deputies, who humbly say they don’t consider themselves heroic or even lifesavers. Instead, the trio said it’s a part of the job.

“We don’t take this job for the praise. We want to help the people in the community,” Deputy Mielke said. “We knew we didn’t have much time whatsoever.”

When the dust from the chaotic scene settled, WGN News asked if there was any reflection from the three deputies on what had occurred?

From left to right: Kendall County Sheriff deputies Tyler Gianotti, Jacquelyn Mielke & Samuel Markusic.

“Well, at first, we were looking for my partner’s glasses because he couldn’t see anything,” Deputy Mielke joked.

“It’s just another shift that we’re doing, trying to help out our community,” Deputy Gianotti said.

“It’s this the call of duty,” Deputy Markusic added. “We save lives. We protect people. And that’s what we signed up to do.”

First responders transported the women to a local hospital. Their injuries and current conditions are unknown but should be OK. First responders also rescued a dog who jumped to safety. All three deputies said they are looking forward to seeing the women again under much better circumstances.