Kanye West unlikely to appear on Illinois ballots after many signatures deemed invalid

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic,)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Kanye West will likely not appear on Illinois ballots this election day due to a challenge that invalidated most of his nominating signatures.

The Chicago native and rapper submitted more than 3,200 signatures, but a review by the state elections board rejected 60 percent of them, or about 1,900. 2,500 valid signatures are required to appear on the ballot.

He can appeal, but is unlikely to restore enough signatures.

In an interview this week with Forbes Magazine, West seemed to acknowledge that his candidacy was an effort to take votes away from Joe Biden.