KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — When neighbors in the small town of Cabery, Illinois noticed a dog in distress Monday morning, they called police to help rescue the dog, who had fallen through the ice on a local pond.

A video on Facebook shows Kankakee County Sheriff’s Sergeant Russell Belcher responded to the call, and with the help of a few locals, was able to rescue the small dog from the pond after using a boat and some rope to shimmy across the semi-frozen pond and retrieve the furry four-legged friend, who is a Pitbull named Zeus.

“A pet in need, that’s not a common call,” Belcher said. “In fact, in my 20 years, this is the first time I’ve had to go rescue one out of a pond, an icy one at that. He picked a bad day to go into the water.”

Belcher told WGN News they were able to find the owners, who brought Zeus inside to get warm and that he is doing well, adding that this situation may have had a happy ending, but it also serves as a reminder to stay away from water, even if it looks like there’s enough ice over the top of it to walk on.