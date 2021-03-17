Kane County woman dies after pushing husband out of way of oncoming truck

ELGIN, Ill. — A Kane County woman died late Monday night after she pushed her husband out of the way of an oncoming truck, the coroner’s office said.

At around 11:15 p.m., Katarzyna Kurek-Polk, 37, and her husband were driving near the intersection of McClean Road, in Elgin, when they stopped to check on a female juvenile who lost control after striking a guardrail.

As Kurek-Polk was standing in the roadway, a truck, driven by a 43-year-old man, lost control and came towards all three.

Kurek-Polk then pushed her husband out of the way and was struck by the truck, authorities said. She was transported to Arnita St. Joseph hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The female juvenile, her husband and the truck driver all sustained minor injuries.