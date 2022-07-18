Kane County received its first shipment of the monkeypox vaccine on Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is making the JYNNEOS vaccine available to counties that have one or more confirmed cases of the virus. Kane County currently has two cases.

According to a release, “the vaccine will be given to those who have had close contact to a confirmed case, as well as those belonging to high risk priority groups.”

The JYNNEOS vaccine was approved on September 24, 2019 for the prevention of Smallpox and Monkeypox

in adults 18 and older. It is a two dose vaccine with 28 days between doses. It is currently the only FDA-approved vaccine for the prevention of Monkeypox.

The Monkeypox virus symptoms are similar to Smallpox and include:

• Fever

• Headache

• Swollen lymph nodes

• Chills

• Exhaustion

• Rash resembling blisters on the face, inside the mouth, hands, feet, chest, or other parts of the body

The virus can be spread through:

• Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or bodily fluids

• Respiratory secretions during prolonged face to face contact (within 6 feet for more than 3 hours) or during

intimate physical contact

• Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or bodily fluids

• Pregnant women can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta



For more information on the Monkeypox, go to: