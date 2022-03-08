Kane County man honored for saving St. Charles jogger under attack

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — Officials in Kane County honored a local Tuesday for his bravery in helping a family friend.

Chris Shanahan was recognized by Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain with the “Heroic Citizen Award” during

a county board meeting for confronting two dogs last December as they attacked a female jogger.

The Kane County Sheriff said Shanahan was driving by Windsor Avenue on Dec. 13 when he witnessed the dogs attacking Laura Kizman.

Initial attempts by Shanahan to fend off the dogs were unsuccessful.

Authorities say, Shanahan, a concealed carry license holder, then called his father to retrieve his handgun. Shortly after that, county officials say the man fired one shot and the dogs released the woman.

Kizman suffered life-threatening injuries but hopes to make a full recovery.

“I was prepared to do this for anyone,” Shanahan said. “It didn’t matter who the victim was in this particular incident, I was committed to stopping and preventing what could have been a terrible, terrible tragedy.”