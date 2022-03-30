KANE COUNTY, Ill. — Two Kane County Sheriff’s deputies and a ComEd worker are being hailed heroes for saving the driver of a burning car.

The two deputies and the worker were all done with their shifts for the day. But they all sensed danger late Tuesday night.

In dash cam video, deputy Steven Turcios and recruit deputy Ryan Reichardt are seen sprinting from their patrol car towards burning flames.

Moments later, they received a dispatch call for an accident with injuries in the 6 North 900 block Dunham Road, on the outskirts of Wayne.

Police said the driver was headed south on Dunham when he veered off the road, hit a utility pole and careened into a ditch.

Turicos and Reichardt pulled the man out of the car, ultimately saving his life. But there were wires down at the scene which posed a serious threat to the man and his rescuers.

A ComEd worker, who was done with his shift, drove by the scene and reacted. He also helped pull the man out of the car.

“He was able to help our deputies navigate the dangers of the wires being down and also aid in removing the gentleman from the car alongside our deputies,” Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said.

The sheriff said both deputies will receive lifesaving awards at an annual summertime ceremony.

The driver was airlifted to Loyola Hospital and has been charged with driving under the influence.