Kamala Harris, Mike Pence campaign in Wisconsin on Labor Day

MADISON, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris are campaigning in Wisconsin Monday.

Harris will visit Milwaukee for her first traditional campaign stop since joining the ticket, while Pence will speak in western La Crosse.

The Labor Day appearances come days after President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden were in Kenosha. Wisconsin is one of a few swing states that Trump won by less than a percentage point in 2016.

Harris will speak with Black business owners and union members Monday. The California senator will tour an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers facility and attend a roundtable to discuss plans to advance racial equity as part of the country’s economic recovery.

Pence will deliver remarks at Dairyland Power Cooperative to thank “all of the hardworking Americans who make up the greatest labor force in the world,” according to the vice president’s office.

Meanwhile, Biden plans to mark the holiday in Pennsylvania, where he’ll meet with members of the largest federation of U.S. labor unions, AFL-CIO, in Harrisburg.

Trump has no campaign events scheduled for Monday but plans to visit North Carolina, Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania later in the week.