HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A juvenile was arrested Tuesday after anti-Semitic vandalism was found in Highland Park last week.

On Friday, police began an investigation following the vandalism report in the northwest portion of the city. Police did not disclose the exact location.

Police said a receptacle had been defaced with blue painter’s tape in the form of a swastika, the Star of David and the word “Jew.”

Quick reporting by Highland Park residents allowed officers to identify the suspect, police said.

The juvenile has been charged but authorities did not provide the charges — citing The Juvenile Court Act.