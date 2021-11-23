Justice police investigating death of 15-year-old girl

JUSTICE, Ill. — Police in south suburban Justice are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl whose family says she was killed Monday as she was coming home from school.

‘She loved everyone and everyone lover her,” were the words shared by Jasmine Davis. The distraught mother of 15-year-old Suri Davis is pleading for answers after her daughter was found dead in their Justice-area apartment building.

The two last spoke around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the family, the Argo High School sophomore talked to her mother as she entered their apartment building.

She was found dead several hours later.

While family and investigations await autopsy results, Davis reached out to WGN in hopes of raising awareness about the apparent shooting death of her daughter.

“She got dropped off from the bus service. She entered our building and proceeded to go into the apartment but never made it up there,” Davis said. “It was a tragic incident that took place in the middle of our building, inside the hallway area. My daughter was attacked and I just want answers.”

The South Division Major Crimes Task Force is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police.