‘Justice for Kenny’ rally held outside of Richard’s Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A rally was held outside Richard’s Bar Tuesday for justice in the deadly stabbing of 23-year-old Kenny Paterimos.

It’s been less than two weeks since Paterimos was stabbed to death outside of the West Town bar.

Family and friends wanted to go inside the bar and speak with the owner, but they were locked out.

“We’re asking them to open the door, let us in, let us say our peace and we will leave,” family said.

A 30-year-old man who is accused of stabbing Paterimos was arrested that night. The man claimed self-defense and was released without being charged.

On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for the man, but he’s nowhere to be found.

“It's an outrage, the claim of self-defense,” sister Dina Paterimos said. “This man weighed 220 lbs. My brother weighed 127 lbs.”

Paterimos, who was a barista in Pilsen, is remembered as an upbeat and compassionate young man.

“There’s no more tears I can cry,” Paterimos said. “It’s only anger and frustration for my family because we would like closure and justice already.

Chicago police reiterated on Tuesday night that the suspect is not in custody.