CHICAGO — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has released a new song, reiterating his innocence after being convicted of lying to police in 2019 about a racist and homophobic attack in Streeterville.

On Friday, the embattled actor shared a minute-and-a-half long snippet of ‘Thank You God‘ to his 4.4 million followers on Instagram weeks after being released from jail.

In the song, Smollett says: “Some people searching for fame, some people chasing that clout, just remember this, this ain’t that situation, you think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?”

The singer/songwriter adds: “Y’all better look at someone else, you got the wrong one.”

A Cook County jury found Smollett guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct last December.

Smollett has remained silent since walking out of Cook County Jail on Wednesday, March 16, after spending six nights behind bars, pending appeals.

Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced the actor to 150 days in jail with 30 months probation. Linn also ordered Smollett to pay the city just over $120,000 in restitution and pay an additional $25,000 fine.

All song proceeds will be donated to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Illinois Innocence Project, and STB (Secure the Bag) Safety.

FULL VIDEO: Jussie Smollett walks out of Cook County Jail