CHICAGO — A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded $910,000 to a Chicago police sergeant who, jurors said, faced retaliation after he raised concerns about a controversial 2017 police shooting on the Far South Side.

Jurors returned their verdict after about two-and-a-half hours of deliberations.

Sgt. Isaac Lambert brought his lawsuit against the city in 2019, alleging that he was removed from the CPD’s Detective Division after he raised concerns about the legality of the shooting of Ricardo Hayes by off-duty CPD Sgt. Khalil Muhammad in August 2017. Hayes — an unarmed 18-year-old with autism — was reported missing from his home a few hours before he was shot.

Lambert’s reassignment to the CPD’s Patrol Division, his attorneys argue, violated the Illinois Whistleblower Act. Attorneys for the city, however, maintained that Lambert was removed from the Detective Division because he was an inattentive supervisor who demonstrated poor judgment when he assigned two rookie detectives to investigate the shooting.

