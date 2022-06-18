Juneteenth events are planned around Chicago and the suburbs this weekend

SATURDAY



1865 Fest in Garfield Park – Garfield Park’s Music Court Drive

Juneteenth Village Festival – Douglass Park

JustKids Book Fest – Chicago Teacher’s Union Center

Blacks in Green – Planting new green spaces at Emmett and Mamie Till-Mobley House

Emancipation Ball at Willis Tower

Juneteenth Black Business Market – Chicago French Press Courtyard

Central South Shore Area Council Juneteenth Family Funday – South Shore Hospital Lot

SUNDAY



Juneteenth Day Party – 2610 N Halsted St

1865 Fest in Garfield Park – Garfield Park’s Music Court Drive

The Third Annual Juneteenth Block Party at The Woodlawn

Juneteenth Celebration in Bronzeville. – Harold Washington Cultural Center

Juneteenth Extravaganza on Ellis – block party on 1000 E. 76th St.

Juneteenth BBQ and Block Party – The DuSable Museum of African American History

Juneteenth Market pop up – The Promontory in Hyde Park

St. Sabina Juneteenth Celebration

Juneteenth/Father’s Day Celebration – Lawndale

More events at details on city celebrations on ChooseChicago.org

Suburbs

Evanston

Juneteenth Parade and Commemoration

Saturday

Forest Park, Maywood, Oak Park and River Forest

West Villages Juneteenth Parade

Saturday

Oak Park

Juneteenth Parade and Community Picnic

Sunday

Schaumburg & Hanover Park

Juneteenth Celebration

Sunday