Juneteenth events are planned around Chicago and the suburbs this weekend
SATURDAY
1865 Fest in Garfield Park – Garfield Park’s Music Court Drive
Juneteenth Village Festival – Douglass Park
JustKids Book Fest – Chicago Teacher’s Union Center
Blacks in Green – Planting new green spaces at Emmett and Mamie Till-Mobley House
Emancipation Ball at Willis Tower
Juneteenth Black Business Market – Chicago French Press Courtyard
Central South Shore Area Council Juneteenth Family Funday – South Shore Hospital Lot
SUNDAY
Juneteenth Day Party – 2610 N Halsted St
1865 Fest in Garfield Park – Garfield Park’s Music Court Drive
The Third Annual Juneteenth Block Party at The Woodlawn
Juneteenth Celebration in Bronzeville. – Harold Washington Cultural Center
Juneteenth Extravaganza on Ellis – block party on 1000 E. 76th St.
Juneteenth BBQ and Block Party – The DuSable Museum of African American History
Juneteenth Market pop up – The Promontory in Hyde Park
St. Sabina Juneteenth Celebration
Juneteenth/Father’s Day Celebration – Lawndale
More events at details on city celebrations on ChooseChicago.org
Suburbs
Evanston
Juneteenth Parade and Commemoration
Saturday
Forest Park, Maywood, Oak Park and River Forest
West Villages Juneteenth Parade
Saturday
Oak Park
Juneteenth Parade and Community Picnic
Sunday
Schaumburg & Hanover Park
Juneteenth Celebration
Sunday