CHICAGO — Small businesses found a big stage Sunday at Wrigley Field as part of a Juneteenth celebration.

The first time event took place at Gallagher Way outside the ballpark and celebrated Black culture by showcasing Chicago Black-owned businesses.

In the hours leading up to the Cubs game, more than a dozen entrepreneurs got to meet fans and showcase their products and their services.

They also shared their backstories with customers.

Candles, coffee, food trucks and more as well as a show of solidarity were all on display.