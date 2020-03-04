Judge who locked up young relative referred to state judicial board

CHICAGO — A Cook County criminal court judge seen on video locking-up a 6-year-old relative is facing a new investigation.

Jackie Portman-Brown was wearing her judicial robes when she marched the young girl out of her courtroom and into a lock-up.

The girl was placed in a locked cell for roughly 10 minutes. At times she appeared emotional.

Sources told WGN Investigates the judge was trying to teach her young relative what happens to be people who misbehave.

Wednesday, the court’s executive committee said it feels a duty to report the conduct to the state’s judicial inquiry board.

In the meantime, Portman-Brown won’t be deciding criminal cases. She’ll be handling administrative duties while receiving mentoring.

