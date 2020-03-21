Judge strikes down $20,000 fine against defunct Suburban Express

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A federal judge has ruled that a defunct Champaign bus company won’t have to pay a $20,000 fine because of a technicality.

The fine would have been in addition to the $100,000 that Suburban Express owner Dennis Toeppen paid as part of a court-enforced agreement reached in April 2019 after then-Attorney General Lisa Madigan sued the company, alleging discrimination and harassment.

“The defendant has subjected students and their families to advertisements that discriminate against people on the basis of their race, national origin, and religion,” Madigan said in 2018.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that U.S. District Court Judge Andrea R. Wood ruled Monday that Toeppen won’t have to pay the $20,000 additional fine because he should have been given 30 days to remove offending webpages that attacked a customer who criticized Suburban Express.

The lawsuit came more than four months after the company sent an email advertisement that said: “Passengers like you. You won’t feel like you’re in China when you’re on our buses.”

The company predominately served students at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The lawsuit also alleged that Suburban Express encouraged its employees to avoid certain students who do not appear to speak English when distributing coupons.