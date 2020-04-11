Judge rules cities’ Affordable Care Act lawsuit can proceed

BALTIMORE — A federal judge in Maryland has ruled that a lawsuit by several cities alleging that the Trump administration has sabotaged the Affordable Care Act can go forward.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Chasanow on Friday denied part of the government’s motion to dismiss the complaint, which was originally filed in 2018 and amended last year.

The lawsuit asserts the administration is trying to discourage enrollment and reduce choices, and will destabilize the health insurance marketplace.

Columbus, Ohio, is the lead plaintiff in the case. It was joined by Baltimore, Cincinnati, Chicago, Philadelphia and residents of Charlottesville, Virginia.

The judge did dismiss part of the lawsuit, a claim that accused the president of violating a Constitutional clause requiring the faithful execution of laws.