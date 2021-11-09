Federal judge refuses Trump request to block Jan. 6 records

Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga. on Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan declined to issue a preliminary injunction sought by Trump’s lawyers. Chutkan said President Joe Biden was “best positioned” to determine whether to waive executive privilege on documents sought by the House.

The records that would be given to the committee include call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from Trump’s then-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, according to a court filing by the National Archives. There are also copies of talking points from then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and “a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity,” the National Archives said.

The legal fight is likely to eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court.