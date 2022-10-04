CHICAGO — The federal judge overseeing the Chicago Police Department’s consent decree will depart from the bench later this year to become chief of staff to Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court John Roberts, the court announced Monday.

U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow will become Roberts’ counselor effective Dec. 5, according to a statement from the Supreme Court. Dow will fill the position left open by Jefrey Minear, who retired last month after 16 years as counselor.

“I am grateful to Chief Justice Roberts for the opportunity to serve him, the Supreme Court, and the judicial branch in this new role,” Dow said in a statement. “It is an honor and privilege to succeed Jeffrey Minear following his long and highly successful tenure as Counselor.”

“I am pleased that Judge Dow has accepted my invitation to assist this Court and courts across the country in their important work,” Robert said. “He is well prepared to take on these new responsibilities, and I look forward to a long and productive relationship.”

A U.S. District judge since 2007, Dow currently oversees the federal consent decree that mandates a series of reforms within the CPD. The consent decree was born of the fatal 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald by former Officer Jason Van Duke. Van Dyke was sentenced to over six years in the teen’s murder.

A representative for the independent monitoring team that assesses the CPD’s consent decree compliance did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

A representative for the Northern District of Illinois said in an emailed statement: “The Court recognizes the need for continuity in case management and will take prompt steps to reassign cases as necessary.”

Dow is also the judge in the federal corruption case of longtime 14th Ward Ald. Ed Burke.