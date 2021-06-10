Judge orders probe of State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office for second time

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge on Thursday ordered a special prosecutor to investigate the Cook County state’s attorney’s office for any possible wrongdoing, months after a man was cleared in the deaths of two Chicago police officers following nearly 40 years in prison.

Jackie Wilson was in the midst of a third trial in October when a county prosecutor testified that he had a personal relationship with a jail informant who helped convict Wilson at a second trial in 1989.

Wilson’s latest trial suddenly ended when special prosecutors said they were dropping the charges against him in the 1982 death of Officer Richard O’Brien. He was granted a certificate of innocence in December.

In ordering a special prosecutor, Judge Alfredo Maldonado said there was sufficient evidence that Nicholas Trutenko may have committed perjury and that others in the state’s attorney’s office may have tried to cover for him.

A spokeswoman for State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said her office will be “cooperating fully.”

O’Brien and Officer William Fahey were shot during a traffic stop by Wilson’s brother, Andrew. He died in prison in 2007.

Jackie Wilson was accused of being a getaway driver. He said he had no idea his brother would shoot the officers. He also said he was forced into confessing due to police torture.