Judge orders inspection of Englewood home — owned by CPD officer — where 5 were killed

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge on Thursday ordered the city’s Department of Buildings to conduct another inspection of the Englewood home where five people were killed in a shooting last month.

Judge Leonard Murray ordered that city inspectors take another look at the property at 6221 S. Morgan before July 14. The home is owned by veteran CPD officer Enrique Badillo.

The order was entered as part of an ongoing housing case brought by the city’s Law Department against Badillo, who was hired by the CPD in 1997. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for later this month. Badillo’s attorney didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Attorneys for the city filed the complaint against Badillo in March 2020. The officer is accused of ignoring the criminal activity that festered in the home, which he bought in September 2014.

“During the time that Enrique Badillo Sr. owned and/or controlled the subject property, they encouraged or permitted criminal activity on or about the subject property,” city attorneys allege.

The complaint cited Chicago’s Drug and Gang House Ordinance, which allows the city to “bring an action to abate a public nuisance.”

The city defines “public nuisance” as “any premises used for prostitution, illegal gambling, illegal possession or delivery of or trafficking in controlled substances, or any other activity that constitutes a felony, misdemeanor, business offense or petty offense under federal, state or municipal law.”

City records show that inspectors visited the home twice in the last 18 months and found a host of violations outside. However, inspectors were not able to get inside the building to look around.

Eight people were shot — five fatally — inside the home in the early hours of June 15. No arrests have been made as of Thursday.

Two days after the shooting, June 17, CPD Supt. David Brown said the department launched an internal investigation into Badillo’s ownership of the home. Badillo was stripped of his police powers the next day, according to a CPD spokesman.

Ald. Stephanie Coleman, whose 16th Ward includes the property at 6221 S. Morgan, previously told WGN that the property “has been the most problematic building in my ward since I took office in 2019.”

Another shooting, which left one man critically wounded, occurred inside the home in November 2019.