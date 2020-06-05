Jon Burge torture survivor says cutting CPD’s budget may be the answer to change and accountability

Mark Clements spent 28 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, convicted after he was tortured by Chicago Police Department detectives under the rule of convicted and disgraced Commander Jon Burge.

Clements says now decades later, with protesters calling for change, the department still has failed to police communities of color fairly and that the city budget allotted to CPD could be better used elsewhere. He’s calling for defunding and demilitarization.

As an activist with the Chicago Torture Justice Center he’s leading a rally in Chicago’s Union Park June 5, where he’ll present a list of demands that include :

– CPD and National Guard stand down IMMEDIATELY

– End the Curfew

– Release all protesters

– Redirect CPD funds to schools, PPE equipment, COVID testing, and rent relief

– Civilian Police Accountability Council (CPAC)

The rally is set for 6pm, June 5th. For more details visit http://chicagotorturejustice.org/ .