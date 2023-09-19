JOLIET, Ill. — A woman was struck and killed Monday night by a vehicle in Joliet.

Just after 7:15 p.m., police responded to the area of McDonough Street and South Larkin Avenue on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police determined a Ford 250 pickup truck, driven by Matthew Ortelli, 33, of Joliet, turned left heading westbound on McDonough. Police said a 49-year-old woman, who was believed to be in the roadway, was struck by the truck.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Ortelli originally left the scene but returned a short time later. Following questioning, he was cited for failure to give information and rendering aid.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 815-724-3010.