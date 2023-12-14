JOLIET, Ill. — A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed after a man broke into her home in Joliet.

According to police, officers reponded to a house in the 1100 block of Westshire Drive around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, after a 911 call was received from a woman reporting that a man forcefully attempted to enter her home.

Upon arrival, officers noticed that a large window in front of the residence was broken. A 47-year-old man was seen inside the residence and officers’ ordered him to exit the residence through the front door, and he was held at the scene.

Police said when officers entered the home they located an unresponsive 40-year-old woman in the bathroom who appeared to have been shot multiple times.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

After further investigation, the man was identified as a suspect in the shooting. Police believe he forcefully entered the residence through the front door.

The man was placed into custody and transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center for treatment of an injury believed to be caused from breaking the window.

The shooting remains under investigation.