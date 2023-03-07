JOLIET, Ill. — A former manager at a Walmart in Joliet has been arrested after allegedly stealing around $135,000 in cash from the store last year.

On Nov. 27, officers were dispatched to the Walmart, located in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street, on the report of a previous theft.

An investigation revealed that Melissa Vanderwall, 47, of Romeoville, was working as a night manager when she allegedly emptied a large amount of cash from recyclers that are used to restock cash registers.

Vanderwall allegedly emptied $135,988 into a shopping bag and left the store. It was caught on surveillance footage and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Police said she turned herself into the Joliet Police Department on Monday.

Vanderwall has been charged with theft and burglary.