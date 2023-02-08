JOLIET, Ill. — The Haley Mansion said it is hoping to reopen this spring after a fire damaged the historic event venue in Joliet.

According to a Facebook post from The Haley Mansion, staff is hoping to reopen by late Spring and has reached out to all clients booked through September to give them an update.

Staff will continue reaching out to clients scheduled through the rest of the year to give them an update.

ServPro crews are working on restoration efforts after a fire earlier this month caused $1.25 million in damage.

No one was inside when the fire, which started on the second floor, broke out. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but the fire department said it was ruled accidental.