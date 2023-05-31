JOLIET, Ill. — Authorities continue to search for a suspect who remains at large following a manhunt in southwest suburban Joliet.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, Joliet police received a request for assistance from other area departments regarding a police pursuit. Police were in pursuit of two vehicles that were believed to be stolen with four male burglary suspects inside.

Three of the suspects were taken into custody Tuesday after they jumped out of two stolen vehicles and fled, according to police. The males placed into custody are 21, 20 and 16, from Chicago.

People in Joliet sheltered in place during the search. Authorities lifted the order after determining the fourth suspect left the area.