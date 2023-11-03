JOLIET — A 17-year-old will be tried as an adult after he allegedly shot a Joliet teen 25 times at a playground in May.

According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Warren Sharpe Playground on the 400 block of South Joliet Street on reports of a person shot around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

Antoine Shropshire

Police identified the person shot as 16-year-old Antoine Shropshire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shropshire, who just finished his sophomore year at Joliet West High School, was initially shot in the head and then sustained around 25 gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, the Joliet Police Department later identified Jaquan Blalock, 17, of Markham, as a suspect in the murder of Shropshire.

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals and Will County Fugitive Task Force arrested Blalock at a Hazel Crest residence two weeks after Joliet detectives secured an arrest warrant.

Blalock has been charged with three counts of first degree murder and aggravated battery. The 17-year-old will be charged as an adult, according to JPD.