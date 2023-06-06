JOLIET, Ill. — A domestic violence suspect was arrested Sunday after allegedly fleeing police and ending up in the Des Plaines River.

On Saturday just before 12:25 p.m., Joliet officers responded to Silver Cross Hospital following a report of an unconscious 23-year-old woman who sustained serious head trauma.

Police said family members located her at her residence in the 1200 of Kelly Avenue and transported the woman to the hospital.

Following an investigation, police allege the woman’s boyfriend, Demetrius Glover, 30, of Joliet, battered the woman during a domestic incident.

On Sunday afternoon just after 4:15 p.m., officers said Glover was driving northbound on Scott Street near Liberty. A traffic stop was initiated in the 600 block of Scott Street.

Police said Glover briefly stopped then fled in a Nissan Sentra. While fleeing, Glover allegedly struck a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Granite Street.

He then fled from the vehicle and ran towards the Des Plaines River, police allege. He was retrieved from the river with the help of the fire department and placed into custody.

On Monday, Glover was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, fleeing and eluding a peace officer. His bond was set at $2,500,000.