JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet.

According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed.

Police said a man entered the bank and passed the teller a note announcing a robbery. The man then fled after getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe the suspect as possibly being a Hispanic man that is 25-30 years old with a beard last seen wearing medical mask, glasses, black hat, black jacket and blue jeans.

No one is in custody at this time and there were no reported injuries from the incident.

Joliet PD remained on scene until the FBI arrived and took over the investigation.