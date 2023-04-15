JOLIET, Ill. — A 20-year-old man was killed Friday night after he was riding a motorcycle and crashed into a car in Joliet, according to police.

Joliet police said the man was north on Northeast Frontage Road near Pandola Avenue around 11 p.m. when he struck the passenger side of a car turning east on Pandola Avenue from south on Northeast Frontage Road.

According to the Will County Coroner’s Office, Tyler Gallo, 20, of Willow Springs, died in the crash.

There were four people in the car Gallo hit, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Two female passengers were taken to a hospital, police said. One woman had life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 69-year-old man and another man in the car weren’t injured, police said.

The police department’s traffic unit is still investigating the crash.