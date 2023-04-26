JOLIET, Ill. — A man was shot inside a vehicle Tuesday night in Joliet.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Draper Lane on the report of a person shot.

At the scene, officers located a 48-year-old man who had been shot inside a vehicle.

Police believe while the man was sitting in the driver’s seat in the 900 block of Magnolia Avenue, an unknown gunman outside of the vehicle shot him.

The man drove away and eventually crashed into a fence at the original scene on Draper Lane.

He was transported to Silver Cross Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at 815-323-6734.