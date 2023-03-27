JOLIET, Ill. — A man is dead after being found by police in a Joliet garage with a gunshot wound Monday afternoon, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Police said officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of Fairlane Drive on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 50-year-old man in an open garage who had been shot.

The Joliet Fire Department then took the victim to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said a person of interest is in custody related to the shooting.

Police also said they believe the shooting to be domestic-related, but there is no threat to the public.

No other information is available at this time.