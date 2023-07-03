CHICAGO — A man was arrested on the South Side Saturday night in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Joliet.

Earlier in the night, officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Shiloh Court just after 8:30 p.m. on the report of a person shot.

Officers located a 17-year-old boy who sustained two gunshot wounds. He was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition.

The boy was then airlifted to Stroger Hospital in Chicago.

During the investigation, police allege that Nathaniel Jakes, 19, of Joliet was driving a Dodge Durango that fled the scene. Officers pursued the vehicle, but were unable to stop it.

Illinois State Police later told Joliet police that the vehicle was involved in a crash near 71st Street and Racine in Chicago. Jakes was arrested and transported back to Joliet.

He is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer.