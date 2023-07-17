JOLIET, Ill. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting involving officers from the Joliet Police Department early Monday evening, according to Joliet PD.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue for a report of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, officers encountered a man walking while holding a handgun.
Police said responding officers discharged their weapons, hitting the man.
Officers then rendered medical aid to the suspect following the shooting, before he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The officers involved were taken to a local hospital in accordance to Joliet PD policy.
A handgun was recovered at the scene by investigators.
Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.