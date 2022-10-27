JOLIET, Ill. — A man was arrested Tuesday following a deadly stabbing at the Spanish American Club in Joliet.

Early Monday morning, officers responded to the bar, located in the 400 block of Meeker Avenue, on the report of a stabbing. Police said two men, both 40, were on the ground outside of the bar after being stabbed.

Jorge Chiguil-Toto was transported to Silver Cross Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe Jose Aguilar-Moreno allegedly stabbed Chiguil-Toto and the other 40-year-old inside the bar following an altercation. An additional 50-year-old man was allegedly struck in the face by Aguilar-Moreno, police said.

On Tuesday, Aguilar-Moreno was arrested at his residence in the 500 block of Francis Street. He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Police did not give a condition of the second man who was stabbed.