JOLIET, Ill. — A man was shot in the groin inside of a bathroom at Joliet Public Library Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a call at the 600 block of North Hickory Street around 4:57 p.m. about a person being shot and found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the groin a at a residence.

The man was transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to preliminary investigation, police believe that the man was shot in a bathroom on the first floor of the Joliet Public Library and then walked to the residence on Hickory Street.

Police say that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.

Police say if any information is recovered to contact the Joliet Police Department.