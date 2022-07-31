JOLIET, Ill. — A 35-year-old man was killed overnight in a Joilet-area parking lot.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Credit Clique and Suites parking lot in the 1300 block of W. Jefferson Street after hearing gunfire.

Responding officers found the shooting victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders rushed the victim to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities believe the shooting is an isolated incident. Police say that there is no threat to the community.

No suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information may contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at (815) 724-3020 or

call Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 323-6734. Witnesses may submit an anonymous tip online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/

