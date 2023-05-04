JOLIET, Ill. — A 28-year-old has been taken into custody after robbing a 7-Eleven in Joliet early Thursday morning.

According to the Joliet Police Department, officers responded to the 7-Eleven on the 1600 block of East Cass Street after 4 p.m. Thursday on reports of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, a man in a facemask and armed with a knife entered the store and demanded money while threatening the clerk. The man then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Joliet police officers later overserved a passenger in a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect near McDonough Street and South Chicago Street. Officer performed a traffic stop on the 300 block of South Ottawa Street and spoke with the suspect.

Joseph Weber, 28, of Lockport, was later identified as the individual who robbed the 7-Eleven in Joliet. A knife, facemask, and cash were in Weber’s possession at the time of the arrest.

When officers attempted to place Weber in the back of the police cruiser, he reportedly ran off while still in handcuffs, but was quickly reprehended after resisting.

Weber faces armed robbery, aggravated assault to a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer charges.

Weber has been placed into the Will County Adult Detention Facility.