JOLIET, Ill. — The man accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy and injuring his mother in unincorporated Plainfield is expected in court Wednesday.

Authorities allege Joseph Czuba, 71, targeted Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother Hanaan Shahin, on Oct. 14 because of their Muslim faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Czuba pleaded not guilty in October to hate crime and murder charges. He was the family’s landlord.

Czuba is facing hate crime charges along with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors said Czuba stabbed the boy more than two dozen times, killing him. He also attacked the boy’s mother, critically injuring her.

The murder happened at a home the family was renting from Czuba in Unincorporated Plainfield. Detectives said his wife told them Czuba has been listening to conservative talk radio and felt the mother and son were going to call people over to attack them.

The boy had just celebrated his 6th birthday.

His family will hold a candlelight vigil at the courthouse Wednesday before Czuba’s hearing.