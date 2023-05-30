JOLIET, Ill. — A shelter in place order has been lifted following a manhunt for burglary suspects Tuesday morning.

At around 5 a.m., Joliet police received a request for assistance from other area departments regarding a police pursuit.

Police were in pursuit of two vehicles that were believed to be stolen with four male burglary suspects inside.

Officers learned that the four fled in the area of Black Road and Junie Court after stop sticks were deployed.

Police said the four may be armed and a perimeter was established. One of the suspects was placed into custody in the 1200 block of Taylor Street. Just before 9:15 a.m., police said a total of three suspects are in custody. The males placed into custody are 21, 20 and 16, from Chicago.

Police are still looking for a Black man in his 20s wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. Authorities believe the last suspect has left the area, which is why the order was lifted.

Residents in the area were notified of a shelter in place order via a reverse 911 call.

Due to Joliet Catholic Academy being in the area, the school is closed Tuesday.