JOLIET, Ill. — Officers in Joliet found a woman shot and killed in a car and a two-year-old girl unharmed in the backseat early Sunday morning, according to police.

The 24-year-old woman was shot multiple times and found in an alley near the 1200 block of Clement Street, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Officers were initially called to the alley to investigate a parking complaint, according to police.

The Will County Coroner’s Office hasn’t identified the woman yet.

The child was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center for a precautionary medical evaluation and was released to family members, according to police.

Detectives are still investigating and asking for anyone with information to contact them at 815-724-3020.

Tips can be reported anonymously to Will County Crime Stoppers online.

Tips to crime stoppers can also be reported by calling 815-724-3020.