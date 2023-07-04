JOLIET, Ill — A 26-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of a BP gas station in Joliet early Tuesday morning.

According to the Joliet Police Department, officers responded to the Ascension St. Joseph Hospital on reports of a 26-year-old man had sustained two gunshot wounds and arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Officers determined the victim had been shot while in a vehicle and the victim’s gunshot wounds were considered to be non-life threatening. During investigation of this shooting, Officers determined that it may have occurred in the parking lot of the BP gas station located at 6 McDonough Street.

Officers responded to this location and found evidence of shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020, Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.